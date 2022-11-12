Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of FRA opened at $11.88 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

