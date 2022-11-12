Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $392,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

