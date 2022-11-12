Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $412.99 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

