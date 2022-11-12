Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $94.58.

