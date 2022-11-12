Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $522.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $524.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $487.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

