Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.