Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in October

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 1,129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

