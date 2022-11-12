Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Buys $90,520.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.03.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

