Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 992,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.03. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

