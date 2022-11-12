Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,389 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VV traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $182.02. The company had a trading volume of 297,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,177. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

