Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 387.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,298. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

