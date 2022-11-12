Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,325 shares of company stock valued at $18,947,806. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. 7,175,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,000. The company has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

