Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 663,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,626. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

