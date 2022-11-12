Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 550,902 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,386.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 585,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,505. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.