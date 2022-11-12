Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. 4,622,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,368. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

