Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

LQD traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $104.57. 8,578,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,321,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $134.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

