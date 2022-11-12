Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 0.5% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.51. 44,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,154. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.80.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

