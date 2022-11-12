Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 179,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 164,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFA. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period.

