Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.85

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.57. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 93,989 shares changing hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.