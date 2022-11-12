Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.00. 9,601,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.07. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $387.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

