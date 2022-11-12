Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. 3,579,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $120.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

