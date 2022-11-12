Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,295,000 after buying an additional 202,070 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.58. 2,294,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,960. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

