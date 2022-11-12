Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,272. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $54.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

