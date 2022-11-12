Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,382,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,007. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $309.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

