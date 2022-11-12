Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.75.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

