Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

