Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Shares Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. 20,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Vistas Media Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.
About Vistas Media Acquisition
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistas Media Acquisition (VMACU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.