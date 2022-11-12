Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.73-$0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

VNT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 1,454,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 407.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 357,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

