vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

