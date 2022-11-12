Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 35.8% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00018264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $73.41 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009098 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00039009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00245820 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.0308629 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $19,948,018.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

