Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 117,444 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 921.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,444 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 82.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 192,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.91 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

