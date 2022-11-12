Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 281,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,186,000 after buying an additional 229,955 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 205,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.58. 6,423,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,159. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.