Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $483,320.49 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,221,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,246,612 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

