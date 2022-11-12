Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €150.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($158.00) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Sixt Stock Performance

SIX2 stock opened at €97.60 ($97.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. Sixt has a 12-month low of €79.90 ($79.90) and a 12-month high of €166.30 ($166.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.68.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

