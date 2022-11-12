Warburg Research Reiterates €185.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($127.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

adidas Stock Performance

FRA:ADS opened at €135.64 ($135.64) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($201.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €154.95.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

