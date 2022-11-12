WAX Market Cap Reaches $127.91 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $127.91 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00589873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.34 or 0.30725506 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,509,432 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

