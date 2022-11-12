Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
