Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

