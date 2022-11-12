Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

