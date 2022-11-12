Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 224,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

