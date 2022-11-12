Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,511 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 58,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of SASR opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

