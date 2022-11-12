Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,316 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

