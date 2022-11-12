Wedbush Lowers UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $21.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $27.50 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

UMH Properties stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $52,924. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 150.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

