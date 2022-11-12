Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.54

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $9.14. Weichai Power shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 55,337 shares trading hands.

Weichai Power Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

