WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.25.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.89 million and a P/E ratio of -14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$6.90.

Insider Activity at WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total value of C$68,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,390,167.73. Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $374,880 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.