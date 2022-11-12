Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $27.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,663.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $269,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,663.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,606,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.