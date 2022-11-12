Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $10.00

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AOMR opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 160.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 582,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 7,389,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,772,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.