Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

