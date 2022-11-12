Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

