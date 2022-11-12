WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.80-$16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.95 billion-$21.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

WESCO International Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of WCC traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $132.13. 851,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,150. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.52. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $147.05.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.