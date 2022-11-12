WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.80-$16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.95 billion-$21.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.
WESCO International Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of WCC traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $132.13. 851,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,150. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.52. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $147.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
