Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.48% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $189,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. 1,051,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,205. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.